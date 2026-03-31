MP-UP Cooperation Summit 2026 begins in Varanasi today; aims to boost trade, tourism and ODOP growth

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to host the MP-UP Cooperation Summit 2026 on Tuesday (March 31) at the Ramada Hotel in Varanasi. The event is positioned as a major initiative to deepen collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in trade, crafts, One District-One Product Programme (ODOP) products, tourism and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. Officials said the platform will strengthen economic partnerships and open new opportunities for industry.

Industry and investment to remain key focus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has invited Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan to grace the summit. The main session is scheduled between 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm, where both states are expected to deliberate on new investment avenues and joint sectoral initiatives.

CM Mohan Yadav to visit Kashi Vishwanath corridor

The programme will begin with a study tour at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor under the guidance of CM Mohan Yadav. Officials are expected to closely observe crowd flow design, infrastructure layout and pilgrim management systems at the site. The visit is aimed at understanding successful models of modern urban planning and religious destination management, as per officials. Insights gathered from the tour will help Madhya Pradesh develop practical strategies to upgrade religious sites, enhance facilities and streamline pilgrim tourism in the state, they added.

Enhanced cooperation expected between both states

The summit is also expected to highlight plans to connect the ODOP and GI-tagged craft products of both states to national and global markets. Special emphasis will be placed on strengthening tourism partnerships and exploring shared opportunities in the MSME sector. Authorities believe the initiative will play a vital role in enriching the economic and cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.