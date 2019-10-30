Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
MP: Six cops hurt in stone pelting

New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 14:42 IST
A police officer and five constables were injured when their vehicle was pelted with stones in Padhana town in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Padhana, about 65 kms from Rajgarh district headquarters.

"A mob hurled stones on a police vehicle, injuring Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Padam Singh Baghel and five constables on Tuesday night," said Sarangpur police station in-charge Ravindra Chavaria.

The dispute was a fallout of arguments between two men over giving passage to each other's vehicles on a narrow road, he said.

Stones were hurled at police by supporters of both the men when they were being whisked away from the spot, the officer added.

"A case was registered against five persons, including a woman for stone-pelting," Chavaria added. 

