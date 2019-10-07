Monday, October 07, 2019
     
  MP school designed as train to attract children

Keeping in mind the attraction of a train among the children, Santosh Uikey, the headmistress of the secondary school in Khajri, turned the building into a train.

Bhopal Published on: October 07, 2019 14:14 IST
 Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district has designed a government school to look like a train aimed at attracting children and increasing student count.

Dindora is one of the tribal-dominated districts in the state. Due to its underdevelopment, there has been no rail connectivity in the district so far.

The school building has been painted with the colours of the train including different shades of blue and yellow.

The entrance of the rooms and the shape of the windows resemble that of a train compartment.

"Since the classrooms are built in the shape of train bogies, we find children coming to school happier than before and that's what we wanted. Not only this, but the parents have also become very curious about the building," Uikey said.

The building has been named as "Education Express MS Khajri" and mid-day dining hall as "Annapurna Room".

The front part of the school is completely built like a train engine.

"It is nice to come here because of the school being given the shape of a train. Now I am coming to school everyday," Ajay Kumar, a class seven student said.

The people of the village were also elated with the development.

All the teachers of the school have invested money from their salaries to build the structure.

