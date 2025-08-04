MP R Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's diplomatic zone Congress MP R Sudha’s gold chain was snatched during a morning walk in Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri, raising fresh concerns over public safety in the capital.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident within the high-security diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, Congress MP from Mayiladuthurai, R Sudha, fell victim to a chain-snatching on Monday morning while out for a routine walk.

According to her complaint, Sudha, who is staying at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, was accompanied by fellow Rajya Sabha MP Ms. Rajathi when the incident occurred around 6:15 am near Gate-3 and Gate-4 of the Polish Embassy. A man wearing a full-face helmet and riding a Scooty approached them from the opposite direction and snatched Sudha’s gold chain before speeding away.

“I didn’t suspect anything as he was coming slowly. But he suddenly pulled the chain, causing injury to my neck and tearing my churidar. I barely managed to stay on my feet,” she stated in her letter to the police and the Union Home Ministry.

The MPs flagged down a nearby Delhi Police patrol vehicle and were advised to file a formal complaint at the local police station. A case has since been registered, and senior police officials confirmed that multiple teams are working to trace the suspect. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and security has been heightened around Tamil Nadu Bhavan and surrounding embassies.

Chanakyapuri, known for housing key diplomatic missions and state guest houses, is considered one of Delhi’s most secure zones. However, the incident underscores growing concerns over street crime even in such areas. Chain and mobile snatching have become increasingly common across the capital, with many citizens reportedly choosing not to register FIRs due to perceived police inaction.

Critics point to chronic understaffing in the Delhi Police and allege that a disproportionate number of personnel are assigned to VIP security or politically driven tasks, rather than patrolling and public safety. “The politicisation of the police force has weakened ground-level policing,” said a former officer requesting anonymity.

Local residents, especially women, say they avoid wearing jewellery during morning walks for fear of being targeted. “Chain se jeena hai to chain ghar chhodiye (If you want peace, leave the chain at home),” quipped one Delhiite.

This incident, involving a sitting Member of Parliament, is likely to increase pressure on the Centre and Delhi Police to revisit their deployment and public safety strategies in the capital.