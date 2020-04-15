Movement of migrant labourers not possible during lockdown: Home Ministry official

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
The movement of migrant labourers will not be possible during the second phase of lockdown in India, an official of the Home Ministry said Wednesday.

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2020 18:52 IST
The movement of migrant labourers will not be possible during the second phase of lockdown in India, an official of the Home Ministry said Wednesday. Replying to a media query on facilities for migrant workers, the official said: "Due to prohibition of movement of buses, trains and aircraft, it is clear that movement of migrant labourers is not possible during Lockdown 2."

Earlier today, the Union Home Ministry issued fresh guidelines for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown. It barred all kinds of public transport and prohibited opening of public places till May 3. The new guidelines have also made spitting in public a punishable offence while strict ban has been enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.

While inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services will be prohibited till May 3, the government allowed function of industrial units located in rural areas from April 20 by observing strict social distancing norms. Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, it said.

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

