Good News! Validity of driving licence, motor vehicle documents further extended till Sept 30

Image Source : PTI Good News! Validity of motor vehicle documents further extended till September 30

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari today announced further extension of the validity date of motor vehicle documents, like fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till September 30 this year. Accordingly, the Ministry of RTH has issued an advisory to all States and UTs to this effect.

This is the second time the union government has extended the validity of expired driving licences or other transport documents.

Earlier, MoRTH had issued an advisory on the 30th March, 2020 to all States and Union Territories wherein it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire till 31st of May 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of May 2020 for enforcement purposes and that the Enforcement authorities be advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of June, 2020.

