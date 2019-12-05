7 Indian cities among world's most popular city destinations in 2019. Here's full list

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Indian cities in world's most popular city destinations

According to a report by UK-based global market research company Euromonitor International states, seven Indian cities have featured on the list of top 100 city destinations rankings this year. What will make you swell with proud is the fact that all these seven cities have improved their ranking during the year. Other popular cities from across the world include Bangkok, London, Macau and Singapore.

Hong Kong, despite all the political unrest and protests, maintains the top spot on the list. New York City is the most popular American destination on the list, expected to fall down the 11th spot from its current ranking at number 8.

Delhi, which currently holds the 11th position on the list of world's most popular city destinations, is expected to become the 8th most popular city with international visitors in 2019, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has also made it to the list of the world's most popular city destinations. Its present ranking on the list is 14 and is expected to move up one spot in 2019. Mumbai will welcome 12 million tourists by the time the year is out.

Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal, holds the 26th spot on the list. The city saw 8 million tourists in 2018 and is forecast to improve its ranking by eight spots in 2019. On the list, Agra is followed by Chennai.

'Pink city' Jaipur is predicted to take the 34th position on the list of world's most popular city destinations in 2019, while Kolkata, currently at number 76, is forecast to move up to the 74th spot on the list.

Bengaluru made it to the Top 100 City Destinations ranking for the first time at position 100.

According to the report, Asia continues to be the leading region, with 43 cities in the Top 100 City Destination ranking.

The 2019 rankings were calculated using estimates based on part-year arrivals data, meaning that the rankings could still change. Euromonitor International's research covers "arrivals" in over 400 cities for visitors who stay longer than 24 hours and less than one year.

