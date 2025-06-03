More than 200 inmates escape in jailbreak in Pakistan's Karachi: How an earthquake led to the chaos Pakistan jailbreak: A massive jailbreak at Karachi’s Malir District Jail during an earthquake allowed over 200 inmates to escape. Chaos led to gunfire, injuries, and one inmate's death. Authorities have recaptured 75 prisoners and launched a city-wide search.

Karachi:

More than 200 inmates, some of them hardcore criminals, escaped from Karachi's high-security Malir jail on Monday night following chaos triggered by an earthquake.

At least 216 inmates escaped in the Pakistan jailbreak in which one prisoner was killed, and several others were injured in an exchange of fire.

Three personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and one jail guard also sustained serious injuries during the incident, which turned the prison into a conflict zone. Karachi has been put on high alert in response.

How an earthquake led to the jailbreak

The jailbreak unfolded during a security lapse caused by panic after earthquake tremors were felt in the city. Inmates were temporarily moved out of their barracks as a precaution, leading to a gathering of between 700 and 1,000 prisoners near the main gate.

Amid the confusion, more than 100 inmates, many facing serious criminal charges, forced open the gate and escaped. During the melee, prisoners seized weapons, opened fire on officers, and exposed significant flaws in prison security and emergency preparedness.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar clarified that the inmates broke through the main gate, not the prison wall, as initially reported. He acknowledged that the wall developed cracks from the tremors, but was not used in the escape.

Prisoners seen roaming Karachi streets

Soon after the jailbreak, videos went viral on social media showing several inmates roaming around the streets of Karachi with some openly screaming they were in jail for 28 years. All this, while civilians were gripped in panic as the police scrambled to search.

Search operation launched, 75 inmates held

In response, security forces including the Rangers, police, and FC launched an extensive search operation. By Tuesday morning, 75 inmates had been captured, with efforts continuing to locate the remaining fugitives. City-wide checkpoints were established, traffic was restricted near the National Highway, and surveillance was intensified.

Senior officials including the Home Minister, the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Prisons visited the facility to assess the damage and coordinate recovery efforts. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also briefed and has ordered strict measures to prevent similar incidents.

Probe launched

A full investigation is underway, and jail staff found negligent will face disciplinary action.

Emergency services transported the injured to a private hospital during the firing. A joint operation involving the police, Special Security Unit (SSU), and Rapid Response Force (RRF) helped restore order at the jail. Security forces have since regained full control of the premises.

Authorities confirmed that the search to locate and rearrest all escaped prisoners remains ongoing. The identities and criminal records of the fugitives are being verified to assist in their capture.