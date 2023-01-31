Gujarat: Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel, accused in Morbi bridge collapse in which 135 died, surrenders

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel accused in the killing of 135 people

Morbi bridge collapse: The managing director of Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) of OREVA Group, Jaysukh Patel, surrendered before the court on Tuesday.

The major development came nearly four days after the Gujarat Police filed a chargesheet against Patel in the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge collapse. Notably, the ill-fated bridged collapsed on October 30, resulting in the tragic death of at least 135 people.

"Jaysukh Patel surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) M J Khan which had issued an arrest warrant against him," said Dilip Agechaniya, a lawyer representing victims in the case.

What happened on ill-fated day?

It is worth mentioning Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river that collapsed, with a special investigation team formed by the state government citing several lapses on the part of the firm.

At least nine persons, including four employees of Ajanta Manufacturing (Oreva Group), have been arrested so far in the case. They include two managers and an equal number of ticket booking clerks of the Oreva Group that was managing the British-era bridge.

