Morbi bridge collapse: Promoter of Oreva Group that renovated Gujarat's ill-fated bridge named in chargesheet

Morbi bridge collapse: Promoter of Oreva Group that renovated Gujarat's ill-fated bridge has been named in the chargesheet. A Gujarat court had issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group in connection with the October 30 bridge collapse in Morbi in which 135 persons were killed.

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river that collapsed, with a special investigation team formed by the state government citing several lapses on the part of the firm.

Nine persons, including four employees of Ajanta Manufacturing (Oreva Group), have been arrested so far in the case. They include two managers and an equal number of ticket booking clerks of the Oreva Group that was managing the British-era bridge.

