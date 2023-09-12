Monu Manesar detained by Haryana Police on charges of killing two men from Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained

The Haryana Police detained cow vigilante Monu Manesar on Tuesday. According to the information, Manesar was detained when he was passing through a market. A member of Bajrang Dal, Manesar was booked in February on the charges of killing two men from a minority community who belonged to Rajasthan.

The Haryana Police is now preparing to hand him over to the Rajasthan police. Last month, Rajasthan police said that their probe has not found "direct" involvement of Manesar in the killing of both men but his role in hatching conspiracy and abetting the crime is under active investigation.

Accusation on Manesar

Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, is one of the 21 accused named in the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27). The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16.

Meanwhile, the families of the Junaid and Nasir had alleged that they were kidnapped, beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit. A Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report had confirmed that the charred bodies were of Junaid and Nasir and blood stains found in a vehicle in which they were allegedly kidnapped also matched.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News