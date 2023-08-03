Nuh violence: Monu Manesar claims innocence, says 'My video was not provocative'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Monu Manesar says he is innocent

Nuh violence: Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader who is in the news for his alleged involvement in the Nuh violence triggered after stone pelting on VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession, rejected reports saying he has no link with the clashes in the Haryana's city.

According to media reports, a video of Manesar that he would join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh was widely circulated on social media.

"My video was not provocative and it has no connection with the violent incident that happened in Nuh," he said in a conversation with India TV.

Haryana CM Khattar's statement on Manesar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said the Rajasthan Police is free to act against Manesar, booked in the February killing of two Muslim men. Khattar reminded that the last case against Manesar was lodged by the Rajasthan Police.

At a press conference in Chandigarh, the chief minister while fielding questions on the communal violence in Nuh and Gurguram said, “The Rajasthan Police was looking for Monu Manesar. We do not have any input where he is now. The Rajasthan Police is free to act against him. " Khattar also said his government will provide any assistance they (Rajasthan Police) require to nab Manesar.

What Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on his video

Asked if that video could have instigated some people, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "I have seen that video, nowhere is he instigating people to riot. . . he is asking people to join the yatra. "

Manesar is wanted in murder case

He was booked in the February, 2023 killing of two Muslim men. On February 15, two men -- Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) -- both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on the morning of February 16.

(With PTI inputs)

