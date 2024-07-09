Monsoon Weather LIVE updates: Mumbai unlikely to see respite from rain today as IMD issues 'red alert'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Monsoon Weather LIVE updates

Monsoon Weather LIVE updates: On Monday, some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas. There is no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted due to low visibility after heavy rains, leading to runway operations being shut for over an hour and approximately 50 flights being cancelled, sources said on Monday. Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD for these areas. The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune and Sindhudurg districts and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday (July 9). In Himachal Pradesh, rain in parts of the state triggered landslides on Monday. The regional Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 11-12. In Uttarakhand, incessant rain continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday, flooding rivers in the Kumaon region, blocking hundreds of rural motorable roads and leaving several villages in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts heavily waterlogged.