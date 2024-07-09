Monsoon Weather LIVE updates: Mumbai unlikely to see respite from rain today as IMD issues 'red alert'

Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
Monsoon Weather LIVE: Red alert has been issued, predicting heavy rains in Mumbai and several other districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Life came to a standstill on Monday due to massive downpour in Mumbai.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2024 7:58 IST
Monsoon Weather LIVE updates: On Monday, some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas. There is no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted due to low visibility after heavy rains, leading to runway operations being shut for over an hour and approximately 50 flights being cancelled, sources said on Monday. Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD for these areas. The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune and Sindhudurg districts and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday (July 9). In Himachal Pradesh, rain in parts of the state triggered landslides on Monday. The regional Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 11-12. In Uttarakhand, incessant rain continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday, flooding rivers in the Kumaon region, blocking hundreds of rural motorable roads and leaving several villages in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts heavily waterlogged. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Heavy rainfall triggers flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

    Heavy rainfall triggered flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Monsoon: Schools in Pune, Mumbai to remain shut today due to heavy rain; IMD issues red alert

    In the wake of massive rainfall in Mumbai and Pune, the administration has ordered the closure of schools on Tuesday (July 9) in both the cities, officials said. While BMC declared holiday for all schools in Mumbai in view of heavy rain warning issued by IMD, Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase made the announcement to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools. However, the school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Life comes to standstill in parts of coastal Karnataka due to torrential rain

    Normal life was disrupted in the coastal and western ghat districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada following heavy to very heavy and incessant rains in the last 36 hours, officials said on Monday. Uttara Kannada District Collector K Lakshmipriya said there was extensive rain in the coastal part of the district on Monday and 313 people have taken shelter in eight care centres opened in Honnavar taluk and they have been provided with basic facilities.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Rains: Mumbai sees 40 tree fall, 10 wall collapse incidents; one death due to short circuit

    Mumbai's island city received an average of 47.93mm of rainfall in the 10-hour period ending at 6pm on Monday, while the figure was 18.82 mm and 31.74 mm for eastern and western parts of the metropolis, respectively. "In the 24 hour period ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city recorded an average rain of 115.63 mm, Eastern Mumbai 168.68 mm and Western Mumbai 165.93 mm rainfall. The city reported 40 incidents of tree or branch fall, but there was no report of any death. Some vehicles suffered damage," a civic official said.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Chief Public Relations officer of North Eastern Railway on water level measurement during rains

    "Till now, scoots have been installed on 18 important bridges or big bridges of the Northeast Railway... Due to this, monitoring has become easy and security and safety have become better and improved. Apart from this, during the rainy season, the railways are continuously vulnerable. Our sections are monitored, and on important sections, stationary patrolmen are also posted so that trains can run safely and securely," Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations officer of North Eastern Railway said. 

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    IMD issues high tide alert in Mumbai following incessant heavy rainfall

    IMD issued high tide alert in Mumbai following incessant heavy rainfall.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    No rain in Mumbai for last three hours

    There has been no rain in Mumbai for the last three hours and the situation is normal as of now. No waterlogging has been reported for this period of time. However, there is a prediction of heavy rainfall as the IMD has issued red alert for the city for today.

    (With inputs from Dinesh)

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Rainfall information from July 8 to 9 morning

    Rainfall information (From 08.30 am of 8.7.24 to 05.30 am of 9.7.24) in mm

    Santacruz: 154.2
    Colaba: 161.2
    Byculla: 167.0
    Matunga: 167.5
    Sion: 158.5
    Dahisar: 113.0
    Ram Mandir: 156.0
    Vikhroli: 124.0

    (With inputs from Dinesh)

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    University of Mumbai cancels all exams scheduled today due to heavy rain forecast

    Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for today (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, University of Mumbai said on Tuesday.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Harbour line track operationalised at 4.30 am after water recedes: Central Railway

    The Harbour line track was operationalised at 4.30 am after the water receded. Main Line both fast and slow locals are running 2-3 min behind schedule and harbour line locals are running almost on time now, Central Railway, CPRO said on Tuesday.

