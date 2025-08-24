Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 298 dead, roads blocked, infrastructure crippled, one-week alert issued Monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 298 lives, severely damaged infrastructure, and prompted a one-week yellow alert amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

Shimla:

As relentless monsoon rains continue to pummel Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported a total of 298 deaths since the onset of the monsoon on June 20. Of these, 152 fatalities were directly caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 146 deaths occurred due to road accidents, many of which are believed to be linked to slippery roads and poor visibility caused by continuous downpours.

The hill state is facing one of its worst monsoon seasons in recent memory, with widespread infrastructure damage, disruptions to essential services, and significant economic losses.

Roads, power and water supply severely hit

According to the SDMA, over 400 roads, including two crucial national highways—NH-03 (Mandi-Dharampur) and NH-305 (Aut-Sainj)—remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows. Mandi district is the worst-hit, with 220 roads closed, followed by Kullu with 101 blocked roads. Other affected districts include Chamba (24), Kangra (21), Una (12), Shimla (8), Sirmaur (9), Kinnaur (2), Lahaul-Spiti (1), and Bilaspur (2).

Electricity supply has also taken a hit, with 208 transformers disrupted across the state. Mandi again leads in disruptions with 134 transformers out of service, followed by Chamba (26), Kinnaur (23), Kullu (17), and Kangra (6).

The rains have also crippled 51 water supply schemes, with the worst impacts seen in Mandi (36) and Lahaul-Spiti (2), among others.

Authorities have deployed emergency crews to restore road connectivity and power supply, but ongoing rainfall is slowing down relief efforts.

Rainfall and weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pandoh recorded the highest rainfall at 123 mm, followed by Kasauli (105 mm), Jot (104.6 mm), and Mandi and Karsog (68 mm). Other areas like Jogindernagar (54 mm), Nadaun (52.8 mm), Baggi (44.7 mm), and Dharampur (44.6 mm) also saw significant rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain were reported in Shimla, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kangra, Jubbarhatti, Murari Devi, and Jot.

With more rain expected, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts until August 30, cautioning residents about the risks of landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging.

Economic losses and ongoing risks

The SDMA estimates the total damage from rain-related incidents at Rs 2,347 crore. Since the start of June, Himachal Pradesh has received 662.3 mm of rainfall, which is 16% above the seasonal average of 571.4 mm.

Rescue and disaster response teams remain on high alert, and the administration has appealed to residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas.

The situation remains critical, and authorities continue to monitor conditions closely as the monsoon persists