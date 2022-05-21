Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
  4. Monkeypox: India to screen passengers arriving from 11 virus-hit countries detected by WHO

The World Health Organisation has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox. Cases have been confirmed in Europe in the United Kingdom, Spain Portugal, Germany, and Italy. United States, Canada, and Australia have also reported cases.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2022 13:01 IST
Monkeypox: WHO detects 80 cases from 11 countries, India to screen passengers on arrival

Monkeypox virus: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday detected 80 cases of the monkeypox virus, found in 11 countries, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, India will start screening passengers arriving from these countries, and the samples of symptomatic travellers will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further investigation.

The WHO said they are working to better understand the extent and cause of the outbreak. In a statement issued on Friday, the WHO said the virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers.

"WHO and partners are working to better understand the extent and cause of an outbreak of monkeypox. The virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers. The recent outbreaks reported across 11 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries," the WHO said in a statement.

How does Monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox passes from infected animals to humans and cases are rapidly increasing in Europe, and North America. It can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, by touching its blood, body fluids, or fur.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox. Cases have been confirmed in Europe in the United Kingdom, Spain Portugal, Germany, and Italy. United States, Canada, and Australia have also reported cases.

