Monkeypox: Two positive cases reported in Kerala with travel history to THIS country

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday that two cases of monkeypox (Mpox) have been confirmed in the state. The two men, who had recently returned to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), tested positive for the disease. One of the men from Wayanad district was initially found to be infected, and the second person, from Kannur, tested positive later, she said.

Following the reports of the disease, the Health Department has directed those who came in contact with the patients to monitor for any symptoms and report them accordingly. Kerala had reported a few cases of monkeypox in September this year, following the global outbreak of the disease.

This comes days after Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha that there is no active case of monkeypox in the country. Since 2022, 33 confirmed cases of Mpox – 17 from Kerala, 16 from Delhi – have been reported, he said in a written reply. Rao said the ministry released 'Guidelines on Management of Mpox Disease' which was widely circulated to all states and Union Territories. The guidelines cover all aspects of the management of Mpox, such as case definitions, surveillance strategies, clinical management, infection prevention and control, and risk communication.

What is Mpox infection?

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

(With PTI inputs)