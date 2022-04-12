Monitoring human rights violations in India, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Highlights
- US is monitoring some recent "concerning developments" on human rights violations in India
- Blinken made these remarks at a joint news conference
- India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments
However, he did not provide any other details. “We share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values,” Blinken said. India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country.
The Indian government has asserted that India has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all. The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights.
