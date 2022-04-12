India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue: Rajnath, Jaishankar discuss bilateral ties, regional Security | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden meets virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.

The fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, the first under the US President Joe Biden administration, was held in Washington on Monday. The discussions encouraged the two countries to think together on long-term challenges, especially in the Indo-Pacific. It has energized the collaborative endeavours to build what is emerging as a key bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

Top points from the crucial India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue

In his opening remarks at the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India places the highest priority upon the strategic partnership with USA. Despite the pandemic, India-USA military engagements increased with higher capability in communication, closer information sharing, and enhanced mutual logistic support, he said adding that this is a reflection of their growing depth and scale of the defense partnership. India, he said, is working with the US to double up capabilities across conventional and emerging defense domains. Singh also urged American companies to come and invest in India and support the 'Make in India' programme. Both sides agreed to maintain close consultations on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, including on humanitarian assistance efforts, and echoed support for an independent investigation into the brutal violence deployed against civilians in Bucha. India and the US finalized signing of a new Space Situational Awareness arrangement forging the way to more advanced cooperation. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions during the India US 2+2 ministerial that were held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. Ahead of the Quad in-person leadership summit in Japan next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States has emerged as a powerful force of global good. 2+2 Ministerial advanced initiatives that will allow the U.S. and Indian militaries to work more seamlessly together across all domains of potential conflict--from the seas to cyberspace. "India's relationship with Russia was developed over decades at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India. Times have changed," Blinken told reporters at a joint press conference with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

