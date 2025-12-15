Mohammed Moquim, ex-Odisha MLA who complained to Sonia Gandhi, expelled from Congress The development comes days after Moquim's letter to veteran Congress MP Sonia Gandhi asking for a leadership change over the party's dismal performance in the state and the country.

Bhubaneswar:

The Congress on Monday suspended expelled former Odisha MLA Mohammed Moquim from the party due to anti-party activities. The development comes days after Moquim's letter to veteran Congress MP Sonia Gandhi asking for a leadership change over the party's dismal performance in the state and the country.

"This is for the information of all concerned that AICC has approved the proposal for the expulsion of Sri Md. Moquim from the primary membership of the party, due to anti-party activities," the Congress said in a statement.

In his five-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Moquim had slammed party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and said that the distance between Congress top brass and grassroot workers was increasing. Hitting out at Kharge, he said the 83-year-old has been unable to resonate with India's youth. He also called for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should take a 'visible' central role.

He also pointed out that several young leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora and Himanta Biswa Sarma quit Congress after they felt they were 'neglected' and 'overlooked'. He even claimed that he has not met Rahul Gandhi in the past three years.

"A series of wrong decisions, misguided leadership choices, and the continued concentration of responsibility in the wrong hands have weakened the party from within," Moquim said. "Rather than correcting these errors, we appear to be repeating them and the consequences are now visible to the entire nation."

Moquim, who was an MLA from Barabati-Cuttak, said leaders such as Sachin Pilot, DK Shivakumar, A Revanth Reddy, and Shashi Tharoor are 'important' for the Congress because of their 'credibility' and 'energy'.

"India stands at a historic demographic juncture, with nearly 65 per cent of its population below 35 years of age. Future of our nation and our party rests in the hands of the youth. Yet, today, there is a deep and growing disconnect between the Congress leadership and the Indian youth," he said.