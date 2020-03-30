Image Source : FILE Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab

A 65-year-old Mohali resident tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 39 in Punjab, officials said. The man was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said, adding, "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive."

"We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 in the state. On Sunday evening, a 62-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, the second death due to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the 39 cases, 19 were reported from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar and Ludhiana. Of them, two patients have died and one has been discharged from the hospital after his second test results came negative.