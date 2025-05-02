OPINION | Modi will take action: Timing will be ours, target will be ours The time has come to eliminate those killers and their handlers who shot innocent Indians in cold blood after ascertaining their religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said, no one can imagine the type of punishment that will be meted out to the killers and their handlers.

Even as tension continued along the Line of Control post-Pahalgam killings, Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing an event on Thursday, vowed revenge, saying "chun-chun kar jawab dengey". Shah said, "None of the killers and their handlers will be spared and we will uproot terrorism from every inch of this land". Meanwhile, the Indian Navy conducted a war exercise in the Arabian Sea. One thing is crystal clear now. This is the time to take action. This is not the time to show evidence to Pakistan. This is the time to crush the killers and their handlers. The question is: Is Gen. Asim Munir the mastermind behind the Pahalgam killings? Were the killings done on his orders? Why did Gen Munir commit this sin? Experts point out that Gen. Munir and his generals had been facing flak for some time now, with Pakistani Taliban committing mayhem on the border with Afghanistan and Balochistan separatists carrying out attacks. More than a thousand Baloch people have been killed by Gen Asim Munir's army. Yet, the situation in Balochistan is out of control. Some say that Gen Munir wants to downplay rebellion in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by raising the Kashmir issue. In his speech last week, Gen Munir had described Kashmir as India's weak vein and he also raised the Hindu-Muslim divide issue also. It, therefore, seems logical that Gen Munir, in order to divert attention, ordered the brutal killings of innocent tourists in Pahalgam. By attacking the soul of India, Gen Munir has committed a sin for which he will have to pay a heavy price.

The time has come to eliminate those killers and their handlers who shot innocent Indians in cold blood after ascertaining their religion. Prime Minister Modi has already said, no one can imagine the type of punishment that will be meted out to the killers and their handlers. The world knows, Modi never flinches when he takes bold decisions. There will be action, at the right time, and decisive.

Pakistan or Jhootistan?

Pakistan's army is engaged in fake propaganda and has become the laughing stock before the world. On Thursday, Pakistan Air Force released a video of its fighter jets destroying targets, PAF officers working inside a war room, but moments after the video was posted on social media, Twitterati pointed out that most of the content was not original. The video had several fake reels. It contained visuals from Elon Musk's SpaceX and also visuals of the S-300 missile defence system and drones that belong to Turkiye. Even some video war games scenes were added to prepare the PAF video. To boost the morale of its troops, the Pakistan Army released visuals of its army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, standing atop a tank at Tilla fire range, addressing his men. Gen Munir had vanished from official view after the National Security Council met. Pakistan army's desperate measures to keep the morale of its troops high has now become the butt of jokes.

A Pakistani digital creator and journalist, Aaliya Shah, pointed out that Pakistani troops were singing the Bollywood song "Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawa" from the hit movie "Kesari" to keep their 'josh' high. She was telling Pakistani troops to at least sing Pakistani songs at this crucial time. Interestingly, on Thursday, the Pakistan government banned all Indian songs from its FM radio stations. The ground reality is: Pakistan army generals have started losing the respect of the commoners because of a media report that most of the top generals have sent their family members to London and Dubai to keep them safe. Though this report is yet to be confirmed, one must admit that in matters of humour, Pakistanis are always ahead.

