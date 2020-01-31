'Modi my PM... Pak can't threaten India's unity': Kejriwal snubs Fawad Chaudhry

Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was criticised by Pakistan minister Fawad Chawdhry over Delhi elections saying that his party is set to lose another state elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has slammed Chaudhry saying that India does not need any certificate from the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world to speak on India's internal matters and Delhi elections.

Kejriwal's response has come after Pakistan's Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said, "People of India must defeat #Modimadness, under pressure to lose another state elections (Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region, Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy."

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

In a snub to Pakistan, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal came out in PM Modi's defence saying, "Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India, he is my PM also. Delhi elections is India's internal matter and any certificate from the biggest sponsors of terrorism won't be tolerated. Pakistan can try as much it can, but can't break India's unity.