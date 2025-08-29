NDA set to return with bigger mandate if Lok Sabha polls held today: Survey | Check seat-wise prediction Lok Sabha elections: The survey predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP would fall short of the majority mark of 272 and would win around 260 seats with a vote share of 47 per cent if general elections were held today.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will continue its dominant show and win around 324 seats to form the government at the Centre again if the Lok Sabha elections were held today, according to a C Voter Survey.

The survey, however, predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP would fall short of the majority mark of 272 and would win around 260 seats with a vote share of 47 per cent if general elections were held today. BJP's allies, on the other hand, would win around 64 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc would emerge victorious on around 208 seats, with the grand old party bagging 97 seats with a vote share of 41 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The BJP, which was aiming to win 370 seats, suffered a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and fell short of a complete majority after it won 240 seats. However, with support of its allies, the saffron party formed the government again, and PM Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive time, matching the feat of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

BJP's allies - N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) - emerged kingmakers in the 2024 general elections. While the TDP won 16 seats, the JD-U bagged 12 Lok Sabha constituencies. This, along with support of other allies, took the NDA's tally to 293 seats.

The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, won 234 seats, with Congress emerging victorious on 99 Lok Sabha constituencies. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had performed exceptionally in the elections and had the second best performance among INDIA bloc members after it won 37 seats.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 22 and four seats, respectively. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately, bagged 29 seats.