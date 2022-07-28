Modi Gujarat, Chennai visit: PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multiple projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29

Modi Gujarat, Chennai visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha. He will then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on July 28.

According to the Prime Minister's office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, 2022.

At around 12 noon on July 28, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha. Thereafter, the prime minister will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 PM.

On July 29 at around 10 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University. Thereafter, he will travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects at around 4 PM.

PM Modi Gujarat visit - Itinerary

A key focus of the government has been boosting the rural economy and making agriculture and allied activities more productive. In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will visit Sabar Dairy and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs. 1,000 crores on July 28th. These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Powder Plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of around 120 metric tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs. 300 crores. The layout of the plant meets global food safety standards. It is highly energy efficient with almost zero emission. The plant is equipped with the latest and fully automated bulk packing line

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of-the-art plant with having capacity of 3 Lakh Litre per day. The project has been executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crores. The plant has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environment-friendly technology. The project will help ensure better remuneration to milk producers

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project. The estimated outlay of the project is around Rs 600 crores. The Plant will manufacture Cheddar Cheese (20 MTPD), Mozzarella Cheese (10 MTPD) and Processed Cheese (16 MTPD). Whey generated during the manufacturing of cheese shall also be dried at Whey Drying Plant, having a capacity of 40 MTPD

On July 29, the prime minister will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar. GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Headquarters Building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India. The building has been conceptualised as an iconic structure, reflective of the growing prominence and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading International Financial Centre

Prime Minister Modi will launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India's first International Bullion Exchange in GIFT-IFSC. IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India. It will empower India to gain its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality. IIBX also re-enforces the commitment of the Government of India towards enabling India to be able to influence global bullion prices as a principal consumer

Prime Minister will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. It is a framework between NSE's subsidiary in GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX). Under Connect, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of the Singapore Exchange will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. Broker-Dealers from India and across international jurisdictions are expected to participate in large numbers for trading derivatives through Connect. It will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC, bringing in more international participants and creating a positive impact on the financial ecosystem in the GIFT-IFSC

PM Modi Tamil Nadu visit - Itinerary

The 44th Chess Olympiad will witness a grand inauguration on July 28 as Prime Minister Modi will declare it open in a launch programme organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 42nd Convocation of prestigious Anna University in Chennai on July 29. During the programme, he will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion

(With inputs from ANI)

