Modi govt launches subsidised onion sale at Rs 24 per kg in these three big cities | Chere here The subsidised onion sale will be extended to Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata from Friday and will continue till December. The all-India average retail price of onions was Rs 28 per kg on September 4, while in some cities the rates were above Rs 30 per kg, according to official data.

New Delhi:

The Centre on Thursday rolled out subsidised onion sales at Rs 24 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to make the kitchen staple affordable for households. Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi flagged off mobile vans for the initiative, announcing that around 25 tonnes of onions from the government’s buffer stock would be sold in these cities through cooperative agencies, including Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar. Joshi said onions will be sold at Rs 24 per kg wherever retail prices exceed Rs 30 per kg. The subsidised sale will expand to Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata from Friday and will continue until December. As per official data, the all-India average retail price of onions stood at Rs 28 per kg on Thursday, with some cities recording higher prices.

Buffer stock to support supplies

The government currently holds a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonnes of onions procured under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme at an average cost of Rs 15 per kg during 2024-25. Joshi underlined that the calibrated release of onions from this stock is part of the government’s strategy to maintain price stability and check food inflation.

Focus on controlling inflation

"The government's priority is to keep food inflation under control. Various direct interventions through price stabilisation measures have played a significant role in bringing inflation down in recent months," Joshi said. Retail inflation for July stood at 1.55 per cent, the lowest in nearly eight years.

Production and export situation

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare noted that onion prices have remained stable compared to previous years, with domestic production estimated 27 per cent higher at 30.77 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year. She clarified that there are no export restrictions, with one lakh tonnes exported each in July and August.

Recovering costs and supporting consumers

Khare highlighted that with onions procured at Rs 15 per kg, selling them at Rs 24 per kg before the festive season will not only help recover costs but also ensure affordability for consumers. Rabi (winter) season onions from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh form the bulk of the buffer stock.

Technology-driven monitoring

This year, the Food Ministry has adopted an integrated monitoring system for procurement, storage and disposal of onions to ensure greater efficiency. Meanwhile, cooperative agencies like NCCF are already selling tomatoes in Delhi-NCR at Rs 30 per kg to stabilise vegetable prices.

(With inputs from PTI)

