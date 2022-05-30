Modi govt 8 years: PM's approval ratings highest after 'effective handling of Covid', shows survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a conclave

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completed 8 years on Monday, (30 May 2022), the latest survey shows that the PM's approval ratings have risen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 67% of citizens that participated in a survey held by localcircles.com have said that the Modi government has either met or exceeded their expectations in the last 3 years, in the second term of the BJP government at the Centre. Last year, before the second wave of the pandemic, only 51% of the Indian citizens voted in favor of the government.

Out of the 64,000 votes that were collected, the majority said that the government was better prepared to handle the third wave of Covid-19 infections and had effectively managed the economy.

However, the people showed concerns about the employment status in the country and the PM's handling of the 'pollution' issue. Only 37% showed approval of the government's handling of joblessness, and that is a jump from 27% last year and 29% in 2020. 44% were of the view the government didn't take enough measures to improve air quality and reduce pollution.

Brief statistics:

79% of people believe that India’s influence in the world has risen.

46% of citizens now believe that corruption has reduced in the last 3 years.

52% believe that doing business in India has gotten easier in the last 3 years.

17% of citizens said that prices of essential commodities and the cost of living have reduced.

60% of those surveyed said the government has been effective.

73% said they were optimistic about their future and that of their families during the PM's rule.

