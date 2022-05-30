Monday, May 30, 2022
     
The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29 last year, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents, or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2022 12:18 IST
PM Modi releases benefits including passbook, health card under PM CARES for Children Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing. The benefits include a passbook, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. All these incentives were handed over to children during the program.

The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29 last year, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

An online portal by the Government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children. 

(With ANI Inputs)

