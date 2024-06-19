Modi government approves MSP for 14 kharif crops, farmers to get Rs 35,000 crore more over last season

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during a cabinet briefing in New Delhi.

The Union Cabinet today (June 19) announced the minimum support price (MSP) for 14 Kharif season crops including- paddy, ragi, bajra, jowar, maize and cotton which will have a financial implication of Rs two lakh crore for the government and entail gain of Rs 35,000 crore to farmers over the previous year. Addressing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the third term of PM Modi is very important as it focuses on continuity with change through many decisions for farmers's welfare."

PM's 3rd term focuses on 'continuity with change'

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The third term of PM Modi is very important as it focuses on continuity with change through many decisions for farmers's welfare." On Union Cabinet decision on MSP for Kharif season crops, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "With today's decision, the farmers will get around Rs 2 lakh crores as MSP. This is Rs 35,000 crores more than the previous season."

India's first offshore wind energy project

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Union Cabinet has taken a landmark decision by approving India's first offshore wind energy project. These will be 1GW offshore wind projects, 500 MW each (off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu). This is a big opportunity for India."

On the Union Cabinet decision to develop an all-weather Greenfield deep-draft Major Port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "In Maharashtra's Dahanu of Palghar district, a project of Rs.76,200 crore has been approved for Vadhavan Port. This port will have a capacity of 23 million TU capacity. It will have a capacity of 298 million tonnes. This port is estimated to generate 12 lakh employment."

Expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport

On Cabinet decision, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, " The Cabinet has approved the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi at a cost of Rs 2,870 crores. The proposal includes extending the runway and building a new terminal building. It will be made a green airport for minimum energy consumption."

After being sworn in as PM for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare. At an event in Varanasi on Tuesday, PM Modi released the 17th instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crores to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

