Modi government 3.0: Foreign leaders arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan for PM Modi's swearing-in event

Modi government 3.0: Several foreign leaders and heads of governments in the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) have arrived in the Rashtrapati Bhavan for PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Bangaldesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Nepal's Pushpa Kamal Dahal have also arrived in India. India accorded the highest priority to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision" by inviting leaders of South Asian countries to the mega event that marks NDA's historic third term. Leaders of the BIMSTEC countries attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2019 when he became prime minister for the second consecutive term.

Modi will take the oath of office at 7:15 pm on Sunday (today) along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5. Thousands of Delhi traffic police personnel and troops have been deployed on the occasion.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the leaders of the seven countries were invited to the ceremony in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. India has been cooperating with the countries of the Indian Ocean region under the broader policy framework of SAGAR or Security and Growth for all in the Region. The leaders of regional grouping SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended Modi's first swearing-in ceremony when he took the reins as the prime minister after a massive electoral victory for the BJP in 2014.

Apart from world leaders, India's top businessmen reached Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening to witness the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mukesh Ambani is attending the swearing-in along with his son Anant Ambani. Billionaire Gautam Adani also reached the Raisina Hills. He is accompanied by his wife Priti Adani. Several eminent film personalities like Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor have also reached Delhi to be a part of this oath-taking ceremony.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory was issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates.