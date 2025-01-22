Modi Cabinet extends National Health Mission for next 5 years, increases jute MSP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cabinet meeting

In the latest development, the Centre has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Jute by Rs 315 per quintal or 6 per cent year-on-year for 2025-26. The new MSP of Rs 5,650 per quintal will yield a 66.8 per cent profit for the producers. The MSP rates will strongly benefit West Bengal, Assam, Bihar etc.

While announcing Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Jute production is based on a variety of conditions and it is finding acceptance as a sustainable product. We have continuously encouraged farmers in jute production and we assure to buy at MSP. However, the output and production of jute will be a function of the farmer's own interest on what product gives them the best value."

Among other major announcements, the Modi Cabinet has also extended the National Health Mission (NHM) for 5 years. 12 lakh health workers are associated with NHM which had played a crucial role in dealing with the Covid pandemic. It was under the NHM that over 220 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.