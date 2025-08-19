Modi Cabinet approves Gaming Bill to regulate online betting and penalise gambling India’s government approves a bill to regulate online gaming by banning betting apps, prohibiting celebrity endorsements, and imposing strict penalties to protect youth.

New Delhi:

In a significant step towards regulating the booming online gaming industry, the Central Government of India has approved a stringent bill targeting online gaming platforms associated with betting and gambling. The Union Cabinet cleared the proposed legislation on Tuesday, introducing strict penalties, fines, and the power to ban such apps when necessary.

One of the key provisions of the bill is a ban on celebrities and public figures endorsing or promoting online gaming apps linked to betting or gambling. This measure is aimed at shielding, especially young users, from the potentially harmful influence of such platforms.

Government sources highlighted that the bill’s primary objective is to curb the negative social impact of betting-based online games and prevent young individuals from falling prey to exploitation. “This bill will help steer youth away from harmful distractions and reduce the adverse effects these games have on society,” an official said.

The bill is slated to be tabled in the Lok Sabha as early as tomorrow. If passed, it will mark a pivotal moment in India’s online gaming landscape by bringing much-needed oversight and accountability to the sector.

Key highlights of the bill:

Stricter regulations on online gaming platforms involving betting and gambling

Heavy fines, penalties, and app bans included as enforcement measures

Prohibition on celebrities and public figures from endorsing betting-linked gaming apps

Focus on protecting youth and minimising social harm

This legislative move comes amid rising concerns about the addictive nature and financial risks posed by unregulated gaming platforms, especially among younger audiences. Experts believe that if enacted, the bill will fundamentally reshape how online gaming companies operate in India, fostering a safer and more responsible gaming environment.

Earlier, in June, Google representatives appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering probe related to illegal online betting and gambling platforms, while Meta officials did not depose. The ED had initially summoned both companies in July, but extended the date for their appearance. Along with statements from Google’s compliance officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency sought documents from the company.

Google cooperated fully, highlighting its efforts to ban illegal gambling ads and maintain platform security. The ED is investigating multiple platforms promoting illegal betting, with some celebrities also under scrutiny, and claims these platforms have defrauded users and laundered crores of rupees. One key case involves the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app from Chhattisgarh.