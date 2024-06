Live now Modi 3.0 Government LIVE updates: First cabinet meeting likely to be held today With the conclusion of the Modi 3.0 government formation, now the entire focus has been shifted over the the allocation of portfolios to all retained as well as newly inducted Council of Ministers. Follow this space as we get you more on this.

Narendra Modi today took oath as the Prime Minister of India for his third consecutive term at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues. World leaders, several dignitaries from business, entertainment industry attended the grand swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Portfolios to the newly inducted ministers will be distributed in days to come. Live updates :Narendra Modi 3.0 LIVE updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today PM Modi met with world leaders after swearing-in ceremony on June 9 PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with world leaders after the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony on June 9. Significantly, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, attended the swearing-in ceremony yesterday.

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to hold a meeting with all party MPs, MLAs TODAY Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to hold a meeting with all party MPs and MLAs this evening. According to the information available, the Maharashtra CM is to first hold a meeting with all MLAs at 6 pm and later with all MPs at 7 pm at Varsha Bungalow.

Here's a complete list of Ministers of State (Independent Charge) inducted in Modi 3.0 government Here's a complete list of Ministers of State (Independent Charge) inducted in Modi 3.0 government ​Rao Inderjit Singh ​Dr. Jitendra Singh Arjun Ram Meghwal Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Jayant Chaudhary

Here's a complete list of all Cabinet Ministers inducted in Modi 3.0 government Here's a complete list of all Cabinet Ministers inducted in Modi 3.0 government: Raj Nath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari Jagat Prakash Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman Dr S Jaishankar Manohar Lal H. D. Kumarswamy Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitan Ram Manjhi Rajiv Ranjan Singh Sarbananda Sonowal Dr Virendra Kumar Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Pralhad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Bhupender Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annpurna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya G. Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan C R Patil

India will continue to work for peace, prosperity of region: PM Modi to foreign leaders In his first-ever message to foreign leaders after taking the oath of office as the Prime Minister of India for a record third term, Narendra Modi said, India will always work in the interest of humanity along with its close partners. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India Narendra Modi

