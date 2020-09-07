Image Source : PTI Mob lynches murder accused in UP district (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a man was lynched by an angry mob in Kushinagar district after he allegedly killed a local who was sleeping in his house on Monday.

The deceased first shot dead a teacher, Sudhir, who was sleeping on his terrace. Hearing the gunshots, the local residents surrounded the house and caught one of the assailants while one of them managed to escape.

The accused opened fire at the mob to scare them away but was caught. The mob beat him even after the police arrived on the scene and left him only after he became lifeless.

It is not known yet as to why he killed the teacher.

The man had come to Kushinagar from Gorakhpur on Monday morning. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

