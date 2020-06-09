Image Source : PTI COVID-19 crisis delays work on Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7

Amid coronavirus crisis, completion of Mumbai's most awaited Metro lines 2A and 7 is likely to get delayed by at least 3-4 months more than the original estimated time due to the disruption in the work.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 88,000 positive cases of infection and more than 3,000 deaths. While Mumbai alone accounts for 57% of Maharashtra's all corona cases.

As per the report, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the project as a large number of migrant workers employed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority or MMRDA have returned to their villages. This has lead to an anticipated delay of at least 3-4 months in the Metro projects beyond the current December deadline.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, R A Rajeev, commissioner, MMRDA said, "We are constantly assessing and re-assessing our timelines in light of the lockdown. Initially, we thought it will be a one month delay, but we realized it will be difficult after the mass exodus of labourers."

"The delay is completely in the realm of uncertainty at present. Today there is a delay of three-four months. Metro lines 7 and 2A which were to start in December may go up to March or April next year, but this is only as of today. But if two-three months, the same situation prevails, timelines will have to be revised again," he said.

MMRDA is a government body responsible for the development of the city's infrastructure, including roads, flyovers, bridges and the Metro.

The Metro Line 2A between Dahisar and DN Nagar is slated to be a 8.6 km long elevated corridor connecting 17 stations across Western and Central Mumbai, and the Northern suburbs. Line 7, on the other head, will connect Andheri East and Dahisar East, encompassing thirteen stations.

Line 7 will also provide inter-connectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro Line 1, the ongoing Metro Line 2A and the proposed Metro Line 6.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage