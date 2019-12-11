Image Source : PTI Missing sisters from Nithyananda ashram say they will depose from US

The two sisters who have gone missing from the ashram of absconding godman Nithyananda in Ahmedabad told the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday that they are ready to depose before the court through video conference from the Indian High Commission in either West Indies or USA. The court, however, has insisted on a personal appearance of the two sisters.

Through their lawyer, the two daughters of Janardhana Sharma, who filed a habeas corpus after finding them missing from the ashram here, stated that they cannot appear in person as there is a threat to their lives from their father.

The division bench of Justices S.R. Brahmbhatt and A.P. Thaker insisted on their appearing in person in the court and assured full protection to them. The court directed the sisters' lawyer to file a reply on their behalf in affidavit by December 19, and the further hearing will take place on December 20.

In an earlier hearing, the police had told the court that Lopamudra Sharma (21) and Nandhitha Sharma (18), daughters of Janardhana Sharma, may have escaped abroad. Janardhan, in his habeas corpus plea, claimed his daughters were being "illegally confined" in Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Bill: Curfew imposed in Guwahati, to be in place till 7 am on Thursday

ALSO READ | Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme suspended temporarily