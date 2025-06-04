Audio recording of missing Indore woman emerges following discovery of husband’s body in Meghalaya Sonam and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, both from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had checked into a homestay in Nongriat village, located in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, on May 22.

According to reports, an undated audio recording has surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore resident who went missing along with her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The clip, believed to be Sonam’s last known communication, captures a conversation between her and her mother-in-law while she was trekking through a forested area.

Sonam and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, both from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had checked into a homestay in Nongriat village, located in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, on May 22. They left the homestay the following morning and have been untraceable since May 23 (Friday). Raja’s body was subsequently recovered from a gorge near Sohra on June 3.

I had told Raja not to go, but he never listens: Sonam

In the audio clip, Sonam is heard telling her mother-in-law, “We’re climbing right now…will talk later,” to which her mother-in-law replies, “Today must be your fast.” Sonam confirms, “Yes, it is. But I won’t break my fast just for this outing.” During the conversation, Sonam also expresses distress about the challenging terrain and difficult conditions. She mentions, “We’re in a dense forest, nothing is available here. The climb is steep. I had told him (Raja) not to go, but he never listens. I’m exhausted. The food here isn’t good either. It’s hard to breathe while walking.”

Another audio clip features Raja speaking to his mother, informing her that they had just reached the peak and were eating fruits. His mother expresses that she misses them and questions why they climbed the mountain without sharing a video. Raja explains that there is no internet connectivity. When asked about their return, he says only two days remain in their trip.

Man's body recovered from gorge near Sohra

A search operation was launched on May 24 (Saturday) with assistance from local villagers. On June 3, Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge near Sohra. He was identified by his brother through a distinctive tattoo on his right hand bearing the name “Raja.” A machete was found near the body, and police have confirmed that Raja was a victim of homicide.

At the recovery site, authorities also found a woman’s white shirt, a strip of medicine, fragments of a mobile phone screen, and a smartwatch.

The search and rescue efforts were hampered by severe rainfall and poor visibility on May 30 but resumed once conditions improved. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recently joined the ongoing operation. Sonam Raghuvanshi remains missing, and the search continues.

NDRF joins search operation for missing lady in Meghalaya following husband’s death

District Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem informed PTI that a team of 17 NDRF rescuers arrived at Sohra on Tuesday to intensify the search operations. In addition to NDRF, drones, mountaineers, and specialized police forces are actively engaged in locating the missing woman.

The identification of Raja’s body was confirmed by his brother through a distinctive tattoo on the deceased’s right hand bearing the name “Raja.” Investigators also recovered a woman’s white shirt, a strip of medicine, a fragment of a mobile phone’s LCD screen, and a smartwatch from the site. A homicide case has been registered in connection with the incident.

At the Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, where the post-mortem examination is underway, Raja’s brother demanded a comprehensive investigation into the couple’s disappearance. He raised concerns over missing valuables, including Raja’s gold rings, chain, and wallet, urging authorities to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

SIT constituted for further probe

Superintendent Syiem clarified that a special investigation team (SIT) has already been constituted to probe the matter thoroughly.

Search efforts had been hindered on May 30 due to extremely heavy rainfall and poor visibility. The police initiated the rescue operations on May 24. The Sohra region experienced record-breaking rainfall from May 29 to 31, with precipitation reaching approximately 500 mm—comparable to Mysore’s annual average—according to meteorological officials.

The adverse weather caused significant disruption to traffic and triggered landslides and flash floods across the eastern Khasi and Jaintia Hills, resulting in six fatalities and over ten injuries.

The couple, originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22, renting a scooter for their travel. They parked the vehicle before descending 3,000 steps into the gorge to visit the renowned living root bridges in Nongriat village, where they spent the night.

Their scooter was discovered abandoned at a café along the Shillong-Sohra route on May 24, prompting the police to launch a search with assistance from local villagers by the following Sunday. Indore Members of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and Sumer Singh Solanki have monitored the rescue operations closely, conducting reviews with Meghalaya’s Director General of Police, I Nongrang and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang. Both MPs expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts.

Earlier this year, a Hungarian tourist, Puskas Zsolt, went missing after beginning a trek to the living root bridges. His body was found 12 days later, with police ruling out foul play. Medical reports concluded that he died from a fall.