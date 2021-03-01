Image Source : ANI Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins Aam Aadmi Party

Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sehgal joined the AAP on Monday in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha. She joins the party as AAP prepares to contest elections in six states in the next two years including in Uttar Pradesh.

Chadha said that the development work by AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspired Mansi Sehgal to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mansi Sehgal studied at Delhi Public School, Dwarka. She then obtained B.Tech degree from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.

During her introduction at FBB Colors Femina Miss India Delhi 2019 audition, Sehgal had said that she aspired to become a philanthropist. She also runs a startup.

