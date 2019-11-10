Minutes before marriage, techie hangs self in Hyderabad (Representational Image)

Half-an-hour before tying the knot to make a new beginning in life, a software engineer committed suicide at a function hall on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

N. S. Sandeep hanged himself at the function hall in Kompally in Medchal district.

The incident occurred even as guests from the families of both the bridegroom and the bride were waiting for the ceremony to begin. When the bridegroom, who was alone in a room for the make-up, did not come out, his relatives repeatedly knocked at the door. As there was no response, they broke open the door to find Sandeep hanging from ceiling fan.

The incident shocked the guests and the celebrations turned into the gloom.

A resident of Dilsukhnagar area in the city of Hyderabad, Sandeep was to enter the wedlock at 11.35 a.m. The reasons for his extreme step were not known.

A case was registered at Pet Basheerabad police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. Police said they were investigating the reasons for Sandeep's suicide.

