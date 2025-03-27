Amit Shah on Immigration Bill in Lok Sabha: 'If Rohingyas or Bangladeshis create unrest...' Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, said that minority groups were the safest in India and that the government had always ensured the protection of refugees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that minority groups in India were the safest and that the government had always provided protection to refugees. He made the remarks while replying to a discussion on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. Shah emphasised that immigration was closely linked to national security and that monitoring those entering the country’s borders was crucial. "Immigration is not a separate issue. Many issues of the country are linked to it. From the point of view of national security, it is very important to know who enters the nation's borders. We will also keep a close watch on those who endanger the security of the country," he said.

Highlighting India's historical role in sheltering persecuted communities, Shah stated, "India is a geo-cultural nation, not a geo-political nation. Persians came to India and are safe in the country today. The world's smallest minority community is safe only in India. Jews fled from Israel and stayed here. During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, people from six oppressed communities from neighbouring countries are taking refuge in the country through CAA."

He also spoke about India's growing global economic stature and its impact on immigration. "In the last ten years, India has become the fifth-largest economy and a bright spot among the world's largest economies. India has become a hub for manufacturing, and it is natural for people from across the world to come here. However, the number of those seeking refuge for personal gain and causing instability has also increased. Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them," he added.

Shah further stressed that national security would not be compromised. "Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the country. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala' (free shelter). If someone comes here to contribute to the nation's development, they are always welcome," he said.