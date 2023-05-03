Home Ministry to introduce Millets in meals of CAPF, NDRF personnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MHA to introduce Millets in meals of CAPF, NDRF

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced that millets would be included in the dinners of staff of personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"The decision to introduce 30 per cent millets in the meals has been taken on the clarion call of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after detailed discussion with all the forces," MHA said in a statement.

Recognising the growing significance of millets, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2023–2024 as the International Year of Millets.

Millets are a good source of proteins, gluten-free, low in Glycemic Index (GI), rich in dietary fiber, micronutrients including calcium, iron, phosphorus, etc., and phytochemicals, thereby enhancing the nutritional profile of a soldier's diet.

Millets will also be extensively used in various functions and events of CAPFs and NDRF, and Forces will organise training of cooks in preparing millets based dishes through reputable institutes in this field.

The move is significant under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the International Year of Millets-2023.

“Millets will also be made available in Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, grocery shops of the campuses and ration store by setting up the dedicated counters and corners,” the statement said.

The forces will put together preparation of cooks in planning millet-based dishes through rumored establishments in this field.

It stated that dieticians and expert agencies will be utilised to raise awareness of the benefits of millets among the troops and their families.

In addition, "Know Your Millets" will be the subject of a number of events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops, and symposiums.

At the request of the Government of India, the United Nations designated 2023 as the International Year of Millets in recognition of the significance of millets in generating domestic and international demand and providing nutritious food to the populace.

The mission of Head of the state Narendra Modi to advance Shree Anna will satisfy the dietary prerequisites of crores of individuals in the country, the statement said.

