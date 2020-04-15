Migrant workers gather at Yamuna's bank; Delhi govt shifts them to shelter homes

Image Source : PTI Migrant workers gather at Yamuna Bank

Several migrant workers in Delhi were gathered at Yamuna's bank Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmere Gate on Wednesday amid coronavirus lockdown. They have been shifted to shelter homes set up at various Delhi government schools across the national capital, following an order by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They were also given fruits by the authorities.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia assured that these workers have safely evacuated by RTC buses and if any worker in Delhi faces such a problem, the Delhi government will surely resolve their problems.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "On orders of Delhi CM, all of these workers have been taken to the night shelters set up across Delhi. They'll be kept there now and food will be provided to all of them. If any worker anywhere in Delhi faces any problem, our govt will take care of them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced to extend the nationwide lockdown 19 further in a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread among the people. The nation was under 21-day long lockdown which started on March 25 and was scheduled to end on April 14. Citing the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in India, the central government decided to extend the lockdown period.

