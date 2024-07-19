Microsoft services down globally: Indigo, SpiceJet airlines complain of 'facing technical issue'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purposes

Microsoft services down globally: Microsoft Windows users on Friday, around the world are experiencing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors, according to reports. Users have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences, with many encountering error messages and subsequent restarts that leave their computers in a loop.

Microsoft 365 Status via X wrote that the company is “investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services”. “We're working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion,” it said in another post. The company further added “We remain focused on redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems”.

Flight services have also been impacted due to this outage. Indigo Airline took to X and highlighted the outage, "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted..."

SpiceJet Airline also said the same and posted, "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."