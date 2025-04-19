MHA issues alert on online booking frauds targeting pilgrims, tourists; lists out dos and don’ts In the wake of rising cyber crimes and the commencement of the Chadham Yatram, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory to alert people about rising online booking frauds and steps to be taken to avoid such scams. Read on to know the dos and dont's listed out by the government.

New Delhi:

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has issued a public advisory warning people about a rise in online booking frauds targeting those going on pilgrimages and to tourist destinations.

These scams are being carried out through fake websites, misleading social media pages, fraudulent Facebook posts, and paid advertisements appearing on search engines such as Google.

How fraudsters target tourists

According to the advisory, fraudsters have been creating professional-looking fake portals and impersonating legitimate travel services. These bogus platforms offer services such as:

Helicopter bookings for Kedarnath or the Chardham yatra

Guest house and hotel reservations for pilgrims

Online cab and taxi service bookings

Holiday packages and religious tour arrangements

Victims are lured by the these authentic looking portals, end up making online payments and once the transaction is completed, they fail to receive any confirmation. The booking is never done and the contact details provided to them become unreachable.

To counter the growing threat, I4C has adopted a multi-faceted strategy to safeguard public interest:

Key measures being taken

Scam Signal Exchange: Regular information exchange with IT platforms like Google, WhatsApp, and Facebook is being conducted to enable proactive detection and takedown of suspicious content.

Enforcement: Cybercrime hotspots are being mapped, and concerned State and Union Territory authorities are being sensitised for better on-ground response.

Cyber Patrolling: Efforts are underway to identify and disable fake websites, misleading advertisements, and impersonating social media accounts that deceive the public.

Reporting Tools: The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal now features a suspect checking and reporting mechanism to simplify the process for victims and whistle-blowers.

Book tickets only through these official websites

Kedarnath Helicopter Bookings : https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in

: https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in Somnath Trust and Guest House Bookings: https://somnath.org

Centre advises these steps to avoid online booking fraud

Do’s

Always verify the legitimacy of websites before making any payments.

Use official government portals or well-known and trusted travel agencies for bookings.

Be cautious before clicking on “sponsored” or unknown links, particularly on Google, Facebook, or WhatsApp.

Report suspicious websites and fraud cases to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930 for immediate assistance.

Don’ts

Don’t trust websites just because they appear professional or carry advertisements on popular search engines.

Don’t make payments without receiving proper verification or confirmation of the service.

Don’t rely on WhatsApp or social media messages for bookings unless the source is verified.

Don’t ignore missing confirmations or unreachable contacts – report such incidents immediately.

As online scams become more sophisticated, the public is urged to remain vigilant, verify information, and make use of official resources to avoid falling prey to cyber fraud, the MHA advisory said.