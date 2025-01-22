MHA directs Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP to take action against infiltrators

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police personnel take the accused, arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, to a hospital for medical examination before producing him at a court, in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the state Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other concerned agencies to take immediate legal action against illegal immigrants coming to Maharashtra from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Taking cognisance of Shiv Sena deputy leader and former MP Rahul Ramesh Shewale's demand to Amit Shah to take strict action against Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Union Home Ministry has given these instructions. A day after Bangladeshi infiltrators attacked film actor Saif Ali Khan, the Union Home Ministry's order is likely to intensify the action against infiltrators.

Mumbai police on Sunday said a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at the latter's residence. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft, police said. He said the attacker was nabbed at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in neighbouring Thane district. The official said the man had changed his name, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to Vijay Das after he entered India. He said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs and was attached to a housekeeping agency.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death, 331(4) (house-breaking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Passport Act, 1967, the official said. Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally. The official said the accused was brought to Khar police station, where interrogation is underway to find out how he reached the actor's flat and other details.