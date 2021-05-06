West Bengal Violence: MHA asks report from Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over law and order situation

Image Source : PTI MHA asks report from West Bengal Governor over law and order situation

The Union Home Ministry has asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to give a report on the law and order situation in the state, particularly the violence that took place following the election results last weekend, officials said on Thursday.

The Home Ministry had earlier asked the state government to submit a report but has not yet received it, the officials said. The governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the ministry at the earliest.

The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to assess the ground situation in the state amid the post-poll violence. The BJP claims six of its workers were killed by TMC supporters, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

A four-member team including -- Additional Secretary Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh, and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin -- has arrived in Kolkata to assess the ground situation.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations.

