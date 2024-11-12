Follow us on Image Source : ANI MHA approves establishment of first all-women CISF battalion

In an unprecedented step to empower women in national defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the formation of the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Currently, over 7% of the CISF is made up of women, and the new contingent aims to further encourage young women across India to join the armed forces.

A new identity for women in CISF

The formation of an all-women battalion will give the CISF women a distinct identity, reflecting their growing role in national security. The CISF headquarters has started preparations for recruitment, training and site selection of the new battalion.

Elite training and multi-faceted activities

Training for the new battalion will be conducted primarily to build an elite force capable of carrying out operations such as commando operations, protection of VIPs, security of airports, and Delhi Metro Rail. The initiative is in line with the vision of the Union Home Minister, who directed the formation of the force on the 53rd CISF Day.

