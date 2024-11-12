Follow us on DRDO conducts successful maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The test was carried out from a mobile articulated launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

Successful testing and performance management

During the flight test, all subsystems of the missile performed as expected, achieving the main mission objective. The performance of the missile was monitored by various tracking systems such as Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), and telemetry, which were used by ITR to ensure accurate coverage of the missile flight path at multiple locations.