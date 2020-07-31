Image Source : PTI Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act extended by 3 months

The detention of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday extended by three more months. Mufti has been in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Mufti has spent almost a year in confinement, first at a government guesthouse and then at her residence, since the August 5 clampdown on J&K’s political leadership following the revocation of its special status.

Her party, the PDP, confirmed the decision through a tweet.

Mufti was first placed under preventive detention and in February, she was charged under the PSA with former CMs Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Both Omar and Farooq were released in March.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage