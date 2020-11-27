Mehbooba Mufti claims she is 'illegally' detained again, denied permission to visit Pulwama

Image Source : PTI/FILE Mehbooba Mufti claims she is 'illegally' detained again by Jammu and Kashmir administration

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that the administration has once again detained her. In a tweet shared from her official account, Mufti said that she was denied permission to Pulwama by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Mufti, who was released from detention in October after more than a year, said that she has been "illegally detained yet again".

"I have been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K administration has refused to allow me to visit party leader Waheed Ur Rehman's family in Pulwama," she tweeted. "He was arrested on baseless charges. Even my daughter placed under house arrest," Mufti, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, added.

"BJP ministers and their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," she said.

Waheed-ur-Rehman was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday. The PDP Youth wing chief was taken into the custoday after two days of questioning in connection with the ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh case.

Mufti had sought security clearance for her visit to the residence of Rehman at Naira village on Friday to meet his family. In a communication posted on her official twitter handle, Additional Director General of Police and Director Special Security Group (SSG) S D Singh sought rescheduling of the proposed visit of the former chief minister to the Naira village on the demand of the Pulwama district police.

The Pulwama Police sought the rescheduling of her programme citing that neither an anti-sabotage check nor a proper route sanitisation had been done as the entire manpower was committed for other election related operation duties.

