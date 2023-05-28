Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills | DETAILS

Meghalaya earthquake: The northeastern state on Sunday was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale. As per the reports, the earthquake hit Meghalaya at around 3 pm today.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated the tremors were felt 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 14:58:46 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 91.58, Depth: 10 Km, Region: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

However, no damage was reported.

Earlier on May 22, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale struck neighboring country Myanmar.

The National Centre for Seismology reports that the earthquake struck Myanmar around 8:15 in the morning. Up until this point, there have been no reports of casualties.

